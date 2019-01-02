Casen Ashe

Casen Ashe, 46, of Bentonville, Ark., died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Bentonville.

He was born May 30, 1972.

He was preceded in death by his brother.

Survivors include his mother, Renee Durflinger, of Bella Vista, Ark.; father, Cyril Nielson Ashe of California; and a brother, Damian Durflinger of Gravette, Ark.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista is in charge of arrangements.

Sandy Frazier

Sandy Frazier, 52, of Gravette, Ark., died Dec. 19,2018, at Circle of Life, Springdale, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Dale Frazier; and brother, Michael Frazier.

Survivors include her mother, Linda Faye Williams; brothers, Jimmy Dale Frazier Jr., Steven Frazier, Randy Bradford; and sisters, Gina Bradford Mckinney and April Frazier.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

Epting Funeral Home of Gravette is in charge of arrangements.

Meredith Ann Janes

Meredith Ann (Stegall) Janes, of Bentonville, Ark., died Dec. 20, 2018.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1934, in Kewanee, Ill., to Thelma Lillian (Smith) Stegall and Russell Max Stegall. She graduated from Weathersfield High School in 1952 and St. Lukes School of Radiology in Chicago in 1955. She moved to Decatur, Ill., where she met her future husband of 55 years, Frank Everett Janes. They moved to Bella Vista, Ark., in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, music and art. She was a member of Bella Vista Community Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Lynn (Janes) Davis of Bentonville; and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 N.E. Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Marlin Donald Kerley

Marlin Kerley, 91, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died December 19, 2018, with his wife of 70 years, Mary Kerley, at his side.

He was born and raised in Peck, Kan. Marlin enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday and graduated from Mulvane High School in 1945. He spent his Navy career aboard a minesweeper in the Asian Pacific. After his discharge in July 1946, he began working for Western Electric in Wichita. In 1947, Marlin met his future wife, Mary, while she was working at the lunch counter at Dockham's Drug Store, who persuaded him to apply at Boeing and leave Western Electric. Marlin began working at Boeing in 1948 and they were married on November 19, 1948.

Marlin's Boeing career spanned 39 years, rising from post-war entry level to senior executive. In addition, Marlin also farmed and raised horses and livestock in Peck. Upon retirement, Marlin split time between the farm and Bella Vista, Arkansas, before retiring completely to Bella Vista.

A lifelong Christian, Marlin humbly served the Lord and helped those in need. He was an active member of the Bella Vista Church of Christ and served as an Elder for 20 years. Together with Mary, he volunteered at the Bella Vista Meals on Wheels Program delivering meals for over 30 years.

Marlin is survived by the love of his life, Mary; two sons, David Kerley and his wife Dana of Mulvane, Kan., and Ed Kerley and his wife Suzanne of Leawood, Kan.; along with his grandchildren, Paige Kerley of Dallas, Texas, and Mason Kerley of Leawood, Kan.

A memorial service celebrating Marlin's life was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the Bella Vista Church of Christ. A graveside service and burial were held on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Council Hill Cemetery, Peck, Kan.

The family requests no flowers. Donations may be sent to a charity of your choice or the Benton County Senior Activity and Wellness Center's Meals on Wheels of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

PAID OBITUARY

Frances E. Kuznia

Frances E. Kuznia, 100, of Bentonville, Ark., died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

She was born April 22, 1918, in Duluth, Minn. She worked as a secretary in St. Louis County. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and golfed and bowled into her 90s.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Joseph Kuznia; children, Joanne Starzyk, Bernardine (Joseph) Wisocki, Fred (Diane) Kuznia, Rita Kuznia and Annette Thibeault; and nine grandchildren.

Mass of the Resurrection was held Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at St. Bernard Catholic Church Chapel. Burial followed at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 5506 W. Walsh Lane, Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

Robert Marshal Mathis, loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather

Robert Marshal Mathis, 77, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice Legacy Village, Bentonville, Ark.

He was born June 15, 1941, in Pampa, Texas, to Elvis Anderson Mathis and Loerine Maud Wilson.

Bob grew up and spent most of his younger years in the panhandle of Oklahoma at Hooker, Okla., and graduated there. He attended OSU in 1959.

Bob went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1960, and retired at Enid, Okla., in 1992. He was Second Line Manager over Engineering, Installation and Repair serving a significant area of NW Oklahoma including Enid, Ponca City and other surrounding areas.

After retirement, he moved to Bella Vista, Ark., to enjoy the amenities of golf and fishing in the area lakes.

Bob started his own Real Estate Company, A & B Village Realty, with his wife Anne in 1994. They bought a Century 21 Franchise in 1996 and continued as Century 21 A & B Village Realty. They sold their building and closed their business in 2016. Bob then went to work for Hutchinson Realty as Executive Broker, continuing to December 2018. Over the years he was Realtor of the Year for the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, and a Multi-Million Dollar Producer.

Bob was a Charter Member of Village Baptist Church of Bella Vista, Arkansas, serving as a Trustee and Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Loerine Mathis; son, David Mathis; daughter, Debbie Graham; and brother, Richard Mathis of Denver, Colorado.

Bob is survived by his wife, Anne Mathis of Bella Vista, Arkansas; his son, Lyle Dean Mathis of Hooker, Oklahoma, and his wife Susan, their three children, Toni, Grady and Kylie Mathis; Grandchildren, Ryan Mathis, (Carrie), their children, Madeline and Ashlynn Mathis of Hooker, Oklahoma; Shala Whiteley, (Glenn), and their son, Bensen Whiteley, of Gate, Oklahoma; Laura Roggy, (Drew), and daughters Savannah and Ava Roggy, St. Louis, Missouri; Amber Graham, and her daughter Jazmine Graham, and son Wyatt Graham of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Step-children, Robert Ogden, Skip Ogden, and Susan Newby, (Kent), their children, son Steven Newby, son Eric Rautenkranz, and daughter Valerie Dreckman, (Chris), and great-granddaughter Emily Dreckman; brother, William Mathis, and family, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas; visitation at 9:30 a.m. at the church. A Memorial Internment Service will be held at Hooker, Oklahoma, at the Hooker Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m. January 5, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice Legacy Village, Bentonville, Arkansas.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Ronald David Mesch Jr.

Ronald David Mesch Jr., 37, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

He was born in Houston, Texas, on June 19, 1981, to Ronald David Mesch Sr. and Diane Lynn Vanover (Carlson). Ronnie was a freelance welder who enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, music, drawing, motorcycles, fast cars and spending time with his children. He was a Christian who attended New Life Church in Bella Vista.

Survivors include his mother, Diane Lynn Van-over of Bella Vista; father, Ronald David Mesch Sr. and stepmother, Susan Batcheller of LaPorte, Texas; daughter, Breanna Faith Mesch of Hopkinsville, Ky.; son, Brantley David Mesch of Lanagan, Mo.; sister, Carrie Diane (Khalid Dhattou) of Pearland, Texas; grandparents, Tommy and Mary Jo Taylor of Beaver, Ark.; and fiancée, Kaylee McClain of Rogers, Ark.

A memorial service was held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home at 6900 Lawndale Drive in Houston, Texas, at 10 a.m.Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Graveside burial was held immediately following the memorial for family members only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local chapter of Narcotics Anonymous.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Local arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Francis Severa

James Francis Severa, 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Bella Vista.

He was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Clarkson, Neb., to James and Frances (Hajek) Severa. He moved to Bella Vista 21 years ago from Lincoln, Neb. He worked most of his life in sales, and in retirement worked as a handyman and a woodworker. He enjoyed music. At an early age he played the accordion and entertained professionally in his teen years, then the keyboard in his later years. He served seven years in the Navy Reserve

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Janet; four children, Gregory Severa (Dianne) of Bennington, Neb., Kerry Severa of Rathbun Lake, Iowa, Tamara Schneider of Lincoln, Neb., and Todd Severa of Lakewood, Colo.; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, and his ashes placed in the columbarium there.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jean Morris Willis

Shirley Jean Morris Willis, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 17, 2018, in her home.

She was born June 11, 1934, in Nowata, Okla., to Clarence and Beulah (Ozbun) Morris. She graduated from Nowata High School in 1952 and Oklahoma Baptist University in 1955. She was married to Avery Thomas Willis Jr. on Dec. 17, 1955, until his death in 2010. She spent her life ministering in several capacities and traveled to 116 countries doing so.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Avery; and sister, Bette Lefler.

Survivors include her five children, Randy (Denyce) Willis, Sherrie (Steve) Brown, Wade (Suzanne) Willis, Krista (Cliff) McAtee, and Brett (Gretchen) Willis; 16 grandchildren; and a brother, Norman (Carolyn) Morris.

A celebration of life was held Dec. 28, 2018, at Bella Vista Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Mission Board at www.imb.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR, was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 01/02/2019