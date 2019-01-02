Staff Report

Here's some helpful information for the community on what to do with their Christmas trees now that the holiday has come and gone.

The Benton County Solid Waste District will be accepting live Christmas trees until Saturday, Jan. 19, from Benton County citizens at 5702 Brookside Road in Bentonville and 3511 N. Arkansas Street in Rogers. This is a free service. All decorations must be removed from the tree before disposal.

If you have an artificial tree, those can be dropped off all year round at any of the convenience centers.

Convenience centers are located at the following sites:

CENTERTON -- (MAIN FACILITY)

District Recycling Facility

5702 Brookside Road, Bentonville

Monday-Saturday

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROGERS -- SATELLITE

District Transfer Station

3511 N. Arkansas St.

Tuesday-Saturday

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- SATELLITE

Siloam Springs Sanitation

1108 E. Ashley

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8 a.m. to noon

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3rd Saturday of Every Month 9 a.m. to noon

All Convenience Center Sites will be closed on state holidays, some holiday weekends, occasional special events and during inclement weather. To check the schedule, visit www.gorecycle.us or call the Solid Waste District at 479-795-0751 for additional information.

General News on 01/02/2019