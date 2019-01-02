Library Foundation

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donation matters. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Hear Me Out! Audiobook Club

For the January meeting of the audiobook club, we'll be reading "The Flight Attendant" by Chris Bohjalian. Hear Me Out! Audiobook Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.

Legomania

Join us at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month for Legomania! This fun and creative event is a great way to invent and design new and amazing things. We'll provide the Legos; you just bring your creativity!

Tech Time

Join us on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at noon for Tech Time. During the first session of January we will learn how to use Overdrive. In the second session, we'll learn how to utilize the new Libby app.

Medicare 101

Jeremy Janes, a licensed independent insurance agent in Bentonville, will host an educational Medicare 101 seminar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Bella Vista Public Library. There have been some major changes to Medicare which will affect how you use insurance benefits. Jeremy will go over new costs of Medicare, what will Medicare not pay in 2019, and new election period for members.

Rocket Languages

Rocket Languages is offered through the library website. This language-learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Kindle checkout

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours, with everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Freegal Music

The library has Freegal Music, which allows patrons to listen to and download music for free through the library website. All you need is a library card. Patrons can download and keep up to three songs a week.

Hours and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, call 479-855-1753 or visit the Library website at bvpl.org.

