BV/Bentonville Photography Club

The next meeting of the club will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Guaranty Bank in Jane, Mo. The monthly contest subject is holiday photographs, and submissions are due by Sunday, Jan. 13.

Embroidery Guild of NWA

The Embroidery Guild meets one time a month in both Bella Vista and Springdale. Everyone is welcome to attend any meeting and no stitching experience is necessary. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore's Church, 1001 Kingsland Road. Springdale. meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave. Additional information may be found at the website bellavistaga.org.

January's meetings will include the first of six miniatures "Stockings Through the Year." Each stocking uses a different embroidery technique. Kits are $5 each.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization giving back to the community. The club teaches kids the art of carving, using soap as a medium, in hopes they will move on to the art of carving in wood. The club supplies the necessary tools and there is no charge. The BV Woodcarvers Club has shown and taught this art at several organizations in the surrounding area, such as the Amazeum, Bella Vista Public Library and Cub Scouts. Please contact the club if a group of kids is interested in this unique art form. The club also sets up a tent in mid-October at the Spanker Creek Arts and Crafts Festival in which people can view and purchase one of many member displays of carved wood items. As each item is handcrafted, there are no two alike. Club members (men and women) are talented carvers willing to teach anyone wanting to learn the art of wood carving. Meetings are held from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall. For more information, contact John Brach, club president, at carvinarky2@gmail.com or call 479-644-4202.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m., every Thursday in Riordan Hall.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

Kiwanis Club

Beginning in January, the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club will meet every Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, please contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Yoga classes

Yoga classes for all ages and bodies are now being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. the first Saturday of every month. The classes are held upstairs from Java Dudes in the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Bring a mat and wear comfy clothes. There is no real fee but donations are accepted. For additional information, please contact Lindsay at 918-533-8282 or email mykindazen@gmail.com.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Contact 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a Cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Line Dance Club

A new beginner class for line dancing will meet on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:45 to 2 p.m., beginning Friday, Jan. 4. The class will be held at Riordan Hall. The registration fee for this class is $20. There is a $35 annual fee payable to Riordan Hall. If a registrant does not have a Bella Vista photo ID, there is also a $2.50 per class fee to Riordan Hall. The class will be taught by Kristine Schaap, who has taught beginner line dancing for several years. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dancing steps and dances that use the steps. There are handouts, lots of practice time and personal attention. For more information, contact Kristine Schaap at 479-876-2715.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.com.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings include a potluck lunch, a featured author, lively discussion and readings. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Solo Fusion Group

The Solo Fusion Group is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista. This group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Guaranty Bank in Jane, Mo. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. Those interested are welcome to attend. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241 or Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disability, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

