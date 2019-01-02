Village Baptist Church

Throughout the month of January, Village Baptist Church will present a sermon series using the word BLESS as an acronym to communicate the importance of blessing others. BLESS is an individual strategy used to keep one focused on sharing the good news of Jesus with others. BLESS means: Be in prayer, Listen to others, Engage others, Serve others and Share Jesus. The community is welcome to join as the church explores from scripture the calling to be a BLESSing to the community. Worship service is at 10:10 a.m.

On Jan. 6, a new Sunday school class will be taught by Ken Ubben, using the book, "Bible Doctrine: Essential Teachings of the Christian Faith," by Wayne Grudem. The class is suited for anyone, from new believers to seasoned saints. Call the office to register and to purchase a book. The other SS classes will be continuing their study of Genesis 25-50, an "Explore the Bible" series from LifeWay. All are welcome to join any of these classes which begin at 9 a.m.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Jan. 6: "Hope and Despair."

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Jan. 2, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Jan. 6, Mike Rosell will bring a message for the worship service, with communion.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be a special worship service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, for those who are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. Please contact the church at 479-855-0272 if you or someone you know needs transportation.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Did you make a New Year's resolution to be more active in 2019? If so, PCBV's exercise class might be a perfect fit for you. This class meets in fellowship hall at 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

First United Methodist Church

The Prayer Shawl Ministry meets from 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday in Room 6 for an hour of visiting and stitching. All are welcome to this meeting, especially those who would like to learn how to knit. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and to others in special circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being made.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Mondays and Saturdays. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

The Chancel Choir and Chancel Handbell Choir would like to have more folks join. The Chancel Bells meet in the Music Room at 3:15 p.m.every Wednesday, and the Chancel Choir meets at 4:45 p.m. every Wednesday in the Sanctuary. If you would like to join either of these groups or need more information, please contact Larry Zehring, director of music ministries, at 479-855-1158.

