Wednesday Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Dec. 26 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Al Akey.

Double Deck Pinochle is played the fourth Wednesday of every month starting at 6:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact Nelda Tommer at 479-295-9580.

Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Dec. 20 were: first, Ron Rear; second, Art Hamilton; third, Marie Ryan.

This group plays at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and it's fun. We need players. Start the New Year out by joining a card game. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 20 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Darlene Kuta; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 3 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Bill Roush.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 21 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Jim Callarman. Table 2 -- first, Al Akey; second, Terry McClure. Table 3 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score -- Dan Bloomer

For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 22 were: First-place team (2-0): Blue -- Lyle Meier, Chuck Hurl, Joyce Hansen, Ellie Roberts and Vickie (Darlene's daughter). Red -- Art Hamilton, Marie Ryan, Darlene Albers, Zona Dahl, and Dave Whitney.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 20 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Alice Rider; second, Alice Dickey.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 20 were: North/South -- first, Diane Warren and Becky Minke; second, Judy Bappe and Linda Wallman; third, Andy Fritsch and Ray Lynch.

East/West -- first, Kevin Glasgow and Val Watson; second, Joe Warren and Billie Herriott; third, Jo Bain and Barbara Francis.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale club house.

Wednesday Night Couples Bridge

Winners Dec. 19 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, Chuck Seeley; third, Bob Tyson. Women -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Dottie Boucher; third, Lynn bowman. Hosts for Jan 2 will be Mark and Liz Mathes.

Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 20 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Marilyn VanDyke; third, Vivian Bray.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

