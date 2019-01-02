Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Many of the treadmills and cycles have a view of the walking trail that begins behind the Branchwood Clubhouse, although televisions are also available.

It's the first new year for the new and improved Branchwood Fitness Center, so manager Jessica Anson isn't sure if the facility will be crowded with members testing out their New Year's resolutions. So far, the building has been well able to handle the number of members who want to work out.

Sometimes, the fitness room gets crowded, she said, but that gives some regulars the chance to try out the indoor pool or go outside and walk the paved trail. Some people may even give the disc golf course a try, she said. There are also tennis courts, pickleball and a basketball court outside, as well as a children's playground.

Branchwood has the only indoor pool in Bella Vista, so that brings in members from all over the city.

When the building reopened in September, the space dedicated to exercise machines was enlarged and that left a room for exercise classes. Before that, the exercise classes had been held in the downstairs racquetball courts. Now the courts are open for racquetball or inside pickleball all the time and the number of players is increasing, Anson said.

The classes in the new room range from chair yoga to "Total Body Week Out." In February Tai Chi will begin.

On weekends, the room has a completely different function. Since the fitness classes don't meet on weekend days, the fitness room becomes a party room. Members can rent the room for birthday parties during times that correspond with open swim in the indoor pool so party goers can eat cake before or after swimming. The Branchwood staff sets up the room with tables, chairs and decorations.

"It's really taken off," Anson said.

There's help for members who want to start a new fitness program, Anson said. One class meets once or twice a month to give members new to the equipment an orientation. Anson said she occasionally teaches the classes herself on Saturdays so members who work during the week get a chance to participate.

There's also a personal trainer who works as a contractor in all the POA fitness centers. Members collect his information at the front desk and schedule meetings on their own, Anson said. Personal trainers who work at POA facilities are certified, Anson said, and have experience with an older population.

"I love to hear from members," Anson said. She's happy to hear about changes members want and will try to accommodate them. It's members who bring in guests who become new members, she said.

All three of the POA Fitness Centers -- Riordan Hall in central Bella Vista and the Metfield Clubhouse on the eastside -- have fees. Those can be found at bellavistapoa.com/fee-schedule/#recreation. Members can buy an annual membership or pay for each visit.

Silver Sneakers and Silver and Fit, programs for seniors that are associated with several healthcare plans, are available at all three locations.

