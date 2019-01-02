Photo Submitted Joann Cowell (right) is shown installing President Gary Reynolds, Secretary Jean Justice, Treasurer Judy Lathen and Wagon Master Virginia Reynolds, newly appointed officers for 2019.

Staff Report

Forty-five members and guests of the Bella Vista Traveling Sams held their monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Golden Corral in Rogers. The group welcomed former members Dick and Wanda Patzer back into the chapter. There were also guests in attendance and they were introduced to the group. We welcomed Mark and Julie Deihl, Steve and Mary Minnick and Stan and Helen Hirter.

A moment of silence was given in memory of Larry Miers who died Nov. 29, 2018.

Area 1 Assistant Director Joann Cowell installed new officers for 2019. Those elected were President Gary Reynolds, Vice President Tom Ogburn, Secretary Jean Justice, Treasurer Judy Lathen and Wagon Master Virginia Reynolds.

The chapter also collected items to donate to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Dates for the next year's meetings and events scheduled are:

Jan. 10 -- Gusano's Party Room, Bella Vista at 11 a.m.

Feb. 14 -- Big Whiskey, Bentonville at 11 a.m.

March 8 -- Golden Corral with Jolly Rogers

April 11-14 -- Arkansas Good Sams State Rally, Texarkana

May 13-17 -- Bartlesville, Okla.

June 9-14 -- Bull Shoals State Park

July 10-13 -- Big Red Barn, Carthage, Mo.

Aug. 8 -- Ice Cream Social

Sept. 26-29 -- Area 1 Friendship, Grove, Okla.

Oct. 27-30 -- Devil's Den State Park annual clean-up

Nov. 14 -- Soup Dinner at the Bella Vista Museum

December annual Christmas Dinner TBD

For more information about the Bella Vista Traveling Sams, call Virginia Reynolds at 479-715-6137.

