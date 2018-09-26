Fly tying classes begin for the season
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club began fishing fly tying classes on Sept. 17. Classes for introductory and advance tyers are held at Riordan Hall every Monday, continuing through March of 2019. The introductory class is taught by club member Gary Rowland. Twenty-two members attended the first class for this year. Class members have an opportunity to learn a hobby which could last a lifetime and enjoy a great social atmosphere.
