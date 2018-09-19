Trail construction starts with groundbreaking event
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Officials from the city and POA came together with trail builders and advocates to carve the very first bit of Bella Vista's new trails -- now named 11 Under -- near the Lake Avalon Beach.
