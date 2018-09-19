Trail construction starts with groundbreaking event

By Keith Bryant

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Print item

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista After the trail groundbreaking, city officials, POA officials, trail builders, trail advocates and others met at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill to mingle and discuss the project.
Zoom

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista After the trail groundbreaking, city officials, POA officials, trail builders, trail advocates and others met at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill to mingle and discuss the project.

Officials from the city and POA came together with trail builders and advocates to carve the very first bit of Bella Vista's new trails -- now named 11 Under -- near the Lake Avalon Beach.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.