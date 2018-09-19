If you live in Bella Vista you know of "The House." Every neighborhood has them. They are an embarrassment every time you drive by. You hope that friends and family will not notice it when they come to visit. Lately, they seem to be getting more prevalent in Bell Vista. They are the neighborhood "House from Hell."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.