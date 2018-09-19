Proposed Bella Vista assessment increase

The POA Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve Tom Judson's (T.J.) plans to ask for an assessment increase, $10 per month on improved lots, and $2 per month on unimproved lots. I don't know what's in the Kool-Aid T.J.'s serving at the board meetings, but it should be sent out for analysis. Abraham Lincoln is quoted, "You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time." Wake up Bella Vista. You're being played like a fiddle.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.