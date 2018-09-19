POApostponesassessment election
Judson called upon to resign.
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
On Thursday afternoon, an email from the Bella Vista POA announced an abrupt change of plans. The election proposed to decide an assessment increase was "postponed" until 2019. Ballots had been scheduled to go out on Oct. 1.
