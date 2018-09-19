More than 100,000 counted on trails
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Counting devices have been in place along Bella Vista's trails for a year now and are indicating increased traffic.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.