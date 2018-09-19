Branchwood readies for opening
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
When the last scheduled construction tour of the Branchwood Clubhouse was held on Sept. 11, there was still no official opening date announced, but POA officials agreed that it would open later in the month. About 80 members toured the facility in September. Two tours held in August drew an estimated 250 members.
