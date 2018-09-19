Branchwood readies for opening

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista When Branchwood reopens this month, a new facility manager, Jessica Anson, will be in charge. Her goal is to get people to come out and exercise.

When the last scheduled construction tour of the Branchwood Clubhouse was held on Sept. 11, there was still no official opening date announced, but POA officials agreed that it would open later in the month. About 80 members toured the facility in September. Two tours held in August drew an estimated 250 members.