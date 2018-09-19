Branchwood excitement
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Branchwood is almost done. It is going to be a great facility for all of us. Because of the parking lot resealing, the front parking lot will be closed for a few days. However, the side parking lot will remain open for trail and park users.
