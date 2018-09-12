Volunteers cut trail section

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An estimated 30 volunteers showed up last Saturday, Sept. 8, to cut a 1,400-foot soft-surface trail near Woodbridge Drive which will connect nearby neighborhoods to the Flo Ride trail and be used in the upcoming Oz Trails Offroad race.

Under a light mist on a cool morning, numerous people headed into a stretch of untouched woods with picks, shovels and rakes, ready to get dirty and leave a new hand-cut trail in their wake.