Letter to Editor

I just want to say, thank you, POA management, for trying so hard to make Bella Vista even better than it already is. I am tired of hearing and reading complaints about what is being done by leaders like Tom Judson. I am tired of people not voting for a slight increase in our monthly POA dues and am tired of all those who cannot see how the community is changing. Without progress and improvements, things start to die.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.