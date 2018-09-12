Car show at Highlands Church
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
The rumble of engines and smell of fuel was omnipresent during a car show at the Highlands Church on Glasgow Road.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.