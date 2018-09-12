Can we afford the new board and general manager?

As of Sept. 10, 2018, I will be a residential property owner for 21 years. I have seen boards and general managers change over this period of time. My observation of the last two years indicates we are spending money on supposed updates which have run down our reserve fund to $644,200 as of July 31, the lowest it has been for at least the last 17 years.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.