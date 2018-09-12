By any means necessary
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
In the Aug. 29 issue of the "Weekly Vista," the author of a letter to the editor implies that, without Mr. Judson's magnificent leadership, Bella Vista would be "a run-down, dowdy old town." I can only surmise that this perception of Bella Vista is shared by Mr. Judson and his board of minions. While I admire the writer's candor, I'm a bit surprised that he said it. Most people have the good sense to avoid saying these kinds of things out loud.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.