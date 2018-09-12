Blowing Springs prepares for popular 'glamping'

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Finishing touches are still in the works for Bella Vista's first "glamping pod" at Blowing Springs Park. The pod sleeps two people and has its own bathroom, as well as a microwave and a small refrigerator.

Although the new structure isn't yet ready to be rented, recreation director Joan Glubczynski knows it will be popular. People have already been calling and asking to rent Bella Vista's new glamping pod.