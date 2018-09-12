'Apologizing' for whining and being small-minded
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
I write today to apologize to my friends for my letters to the editor that were small-minded, gloomy, tired and whiny and have no vision in regard to how I feel about what is going on financially by the POA management here in Bella Vista. I never thought they were that way until I read the paper the other day.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.