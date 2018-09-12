'Apologizing' for whining and being small-minded

I write today to apologize to my friends for my letters to the editor that were small-minded, gloomy, tired and whiny and have no vision in regard to how I feel about what is going on financially by the POA management here in Bella Vista. I never thought they were that way until I read the paper the other day.

