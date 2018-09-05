Trail system expansion starting soon
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Another trail system is coming to Bella Vista potentially doubling the city's trail mileage. City council approved a lease agreement with the POA during its August regular meeting, and the Walton Family Foundation issued a $3.9 million grant to fund the construction of the trails and the first two years' maintenance.
