Trail system expansion starting soon

Image provided by NWA Trailblazers A conceptual map of what the central section of Bella Vista's trails could look like. Erin Rushing, executive director of NWA Trailblazers, said that paths may have to change during construction to work around large buried rocks and other obstacles.

Another trail system is coming to Bella Vista potentially doubling the city's trail mileage. City council approved a lease agreement with the POA during its August regular meeting, and the Walton Family Foundation issued a $3.9 million grant to fund the construction of the trails and the first two years' maintenance.