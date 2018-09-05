New division chief responsible for training
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Scott Cranford, who served as a training officer with the Joplin Fire Department, was hired as the Bella Vista Fire Department's new division chief responsible for training earlier this year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.