It's not whining
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
I don't think it is whining to question the leadership of any organization you are part of. In fact, I think it is every person's responsibility to stay informed and ask questions. Having a difference of opinion or point of view and expressing it is not whining.
Should we be in debt?
Why are we currently in debt?
As a sole resident I support the POA with over $400 annually. And I am just one resident. I read the POA owns the most vacant property in Bella Vista. This is a sad day when real property owners are scammed into paying more dues per year to support an already failing system.
Posted by: WATSONSUSANNE5882
September 6, 2018 at 5:01 a.m. ( permalink | suggest removal )
