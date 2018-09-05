It's not whining

I don't think it is whining to question the leadership of any organization you are part of. In fact, I think it is every person's responsibility to stay informed and ask questions. Having a difference of opinion or point of view and expressing it is not whining.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.