Cemetery seeking to increase support
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
There's a new way to honor a person or group in Bella Vista. The board of the Bella Vista Cemetery is starting an ambitious project, a series of paths around the Butterfly Garden. The paths will be built with engraved bricks and they may keep the cemetery going for years in the future.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.