Cemetery seeking to increase support

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The Butterfly Garden in the Bella Vista Cemetery is getting a new brick path with each brick engraved with the name of a person or group. The path is currently covered in black plastic. The area will also get a new irrigation system, manager James Rather said.

There's a new way to honor a person or group in Bella Vista. The board of the Bella Vista Cemetery is starting an ambitious project, a series of paths around the Butterfly Garden. The paths will be built with engraved bricks and they may keep the cemetery going for years in the future.