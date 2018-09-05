Bella Vista Fire Department to construct fire training center
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
The Bella Vista Fire Department has taken its first step toward establishing a training facility. The City Council on Monday, Aug. 27, unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a lease agreement with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for a piece of property to be used to construct a training facility.
