Voters head to polls

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Early voting has started and early voting polling locations include the Bella Vista Fire Department at 101 Towncenter and Riordan Hall at 3 Riordan Drive. During the general election day Tuesday, Nov. 6, votes may be cast at the Bella Vista Fire Station, 101 Towncenter Drive; New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road; Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road; and St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane.

