Outerbike brings riders to Bella Vista

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Charles Williams climbs up a slick, steep rock before going into a short rock garden at Blowing Springs for last Saturday's IMBA Dirty 30, a group ride that overlapped with last weekend's Outerbike event.

The Blowing Springs trailhead was bustling with activity last Saturday -- shuttles brought mountain bikers in and out while cars and trucks lined the parking area, their plates representing a wide variety of states.