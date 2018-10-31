Historical Museum open house draws crowd
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
The Bella Vista Historical Museum was a busy place on Thursday. Between 4 and 7 p.m., 92 people visited the museum. It was the night of the annual open house. Many of the visitors went home with door prizes donated by local businesses.
