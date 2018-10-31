Historical Museum open house draws crowd

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista During the annual open house, Melissa Kendus shows members of the Bella Vista History Museum's board of directors, John Flynn (left) and Steve Morrow, a slide show about the Wonderland Cave. She and her husband, Nick Kendus, helped clean out the cave over the last several years.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum was a busy place on Thursday. Between 4 and 7 p.m., 92 people visited the museum. It was the night of the annual open house. Many of the visitors went home with door prizes donated by local businesses.