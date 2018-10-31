Cutthroat catch breaks 32-year state record

Photo submitted Mike Bowers of Abilene, Kan., caught the record-breaking Cutthroat trout, breaking a record held nearly 33 years, last weekend. Bowers said he has fished the North Fork of the White River for longer than the record had held and makes two or three trips to Arkansas's northern trout streams each year.

An Arkansas fishing mark that had held for nearly 33 years finally fell earlier this month when a Kansas angler making an annual trek with friends to the White River pulled in a cutthroat trout weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces. The catch was certified by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's chief of fisheries.