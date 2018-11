Photo submitted Karen Grilk Noorani, violinist (left), will present "American Music" along with Andante member Gloria Febro Grilk, pianist, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Highland Christian Church.

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista

