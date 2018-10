Photo submitted The St. Stephen Council of the Knights of Columbus presented a check for $5,000 to Audrey's Home of Hope. The donation came from the proceeds of a recent K of C Golf Tournament that raised funds for Audrey's Home of Hope and the Children Shelter. The mission of Audrey's Home of Hope is intentionally focused on equipping and empowering young mothers with tools and resources to help them be successful. Audrey's Resale Boutique is a nonprofit resale boutique that generates income to support Audrey's Home of Hope. Pictured are Dan Reiff (left) and Benjamin Brandenburg representing the K of C, Kristy Danna, manager of Audrey's Resale Boutique, along with Doug Bachman and Fred Rugel, representing Audrey's Home of Hope.