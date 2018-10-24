Hobbs State Park-Conservation Center Events

Sunset Tours on Beaver Lake - Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area have released the dates of four sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake during the month of October. Nothing could be more enjoyable than viewing a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. Participants will observe and listen for their calls.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.