Crafting in the rain

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sandy Prill looks at her phone while waiting for customers at her booth, Prills Peacock Glass. She buys inexpensive glassware at thrift shops and recycles it.

It's all about being prepared, vendor Howard Terrell said, looking out where a handful of shoppers picked their way along a muddy path huddled under umbrellas on Friday. He's been coming to the Bella Vista Craft Fair for 20 years in a variety of weather.