Photo submitted The Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club's monthly contest challenge was sunrises and sunsets. The first-place winner was Becky Brubaker (photo above), with second place going to Kenny Fendler and third place to Jan Halgrim.

Bella Vista Travel Club

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.