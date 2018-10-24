Board considering voting options for POA-owned lots
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Although the decision will be made this week, the POA board is considering its options about voting for the lots it owns. The POA-owned lots were an issue with POA members when an assessment election was proposed earlier this year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.