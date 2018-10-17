Use of common property for trails questioned
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
With the announcement of another 50 miles of mountain bike trails coming to central Bella Vista came a question about the legality of the POA dedicating common property to trails used by the public. At least one member raised the question at a contentious POA meeting last month.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.