Response to Should I Retire

Regarding the letter titled "Should I retire to Bella Vista?" from Mr. John Walters of New York, I offer this response. We moved here in 2014, returning after a 40-year absence. We spent 28 years in the military and another 12 in industry. We've lived in six states and three foreign countries and visited many more -- 14 moves in all. There is no better town in the U.S. that offers the quality of life and variety of outdoor amenities as Bella Vista. Residents enjoy an unlimited variety of social clubs and events.

