Friends group supports Bella Vista Library

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Effie Bell checks the shelves of the Encore Bookstore, located inside the library. The bookstore is still the most important fundraiser organized by the Friends of the Bella Vista Library.

For years, the Bella Vista Library has been supported by an active group of volunteers. Volunteers man the front desk, shelve books and help with programming. Many of the volunteers are also members of the Friends of the Bella Vista Library. Next week, they get to celebrate during the 13th annual National Friends of Libraries Week.