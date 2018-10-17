Friends group supports Bella Vista Library
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
For years, the Bella Vista Library has been supported by an active group of volunteers. Volunteers man the front desk, shelve books and help with programming. Many of the volunteers are also members of the Friends of the Bella Vista Library. Next week, they get to celebrate during the 13th annual National Friends of Libraries Week.
