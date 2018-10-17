"Destination Bella Vista" just rolls off the tongue. To some, it conjures up visions of exotic places seen on Discovery Channel or National Geographic, like European castles, Polynesian Islands or the Taj Mahal. When I think of "Destination Bella Vista," I envision destinations, like Branson, Mo., Ocean City, Md., or Las Vegas. Most of them have one "main drag" through town congested with endless traffic, gawking tourists and cheap souvenir shops. That's not why I relocated to Bella Vista. If I wanted traffic and tourists, I would have stayed in the D.C. area.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.