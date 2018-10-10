Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Jade is a weimaraner mix estimated to be 11 months old. She's good with other dogs and cats and loves all people. Shelter staff said she's a nice dog all around. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, stop by 32 Bella Vista Way or call 855-6020. Bella Vista Animal Shelter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Visit the shelter’s Web site at www.petfinder.org/shelters/AR27.html.

