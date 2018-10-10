Garden Club names October Yard of the Month
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Winner of the Bella Vista Garden Club October Yard of the Month is Mary Giggy of 2 Breton Way. She was thanked for her beautiful yard and the care taken to maintain it. The bridge and dry creek bed were lovely and a very nice touch.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.