Advanced fishing fly-tying class offered

Photo submitted Pictured are a few of the members of the advanced fly-tyers class: Richard Starr (left), Marvin Macedo, Beth Armour, Steve Curtis, Jim Hudson, Gary Henderson and Mike Mullenix. The advanced class is taught by club member Dave Barfield (seated).

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club began fishing fly-tying classes for advance tyers on Sept. 17. Classes are held at Riordan Hall every Monday, continuing through March 2019. The advanced class is taught by Club member Dave Barfield. Seven to 15 members attend the advanced class.