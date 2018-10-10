Advanced fishing fly-tying class offered
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club began fishing fly-tying classes for advance tyers on Sept. 17. Classes are held at Riordan Hall every Monday, continuing through March 2019. The advanced class is taught by Club member Dave Barfield. Seven to 15 members attend the advanced class.
