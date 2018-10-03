Trap shoot and barbecue
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Locals pile into the small shooters' shack at the POA trap and skeet shooting range for lunch during the third annual Bella Vista Assembly of God trap shoot and barbecue event. Hoss Diego, who organized the event, said it's a community outreach event designed to break even and several churches participated. Next year, he said, the church may use the event as a fundraiser for a local charity.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.