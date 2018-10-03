Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Locals pile into the small shooters' shack at the POA trap and skeet shooting range for lunch during the third annual Bella Vista Assembly of God trap shoot and barbecue event. Hoss Diego, who organized the event, said it's a community outreach event designed to break even and several churches participated. Next year, he said, the church may use the event as a fundraiser for a local charity.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Locals pile into the small shooters' shack at the POA trap and skeet shooting range for lunch during the third annual Bella Vista Assembly of God trap shoot and barbecue event. Hoss Diego, who organized the event, said it's a community outreach event designed to break even and several churches participated. Next year, he said, the church may use the event as a fundraiser for a local charity.