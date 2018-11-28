Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Board of Zoning Adjustments chairman Robert Walker (left), and associate planner Sarah Bingham examine a hand-drawn map and toy truck which applicant James Kuhn brought to demonstrate the angle his RV needs for an approach to successfully back into his proposed home's driveway.

The Board of Zoning Adjustments tabled three variance requests until its Tuesday, Dec. 18, meeting during its Tuesday, Nov. 20, meeting.

The variances in question included one to reduce the rear setback for a septic system from 10 feet to one foot on Stirling Lane, one to reduce the left and rear setback for a septic leach field to six inches on Ellwood Lane and one to approve a retaining wall that crosses a shared property line on Merritt Circle.

For the variance on Stirling Lane -- which was requested because a former service road on the property takes up space that cannot be used for a leach field because it is considered disturbed soil -- the commission requested that the applicant, Brent Frazier, have the former roadbed tested for percolation and consult with the state and septic designer to find an alternative and eliminate the need for a variance.

"I like to support homeowners ... in my mind, coming up with a way to use that roadbed best satisfies the city and the homeowner," vice-chairman Chuck Whittenberg said.

The board voted unanimously to table this request.

The variance on Ellwood was requested by James Kuhn, who is building a home with an RV garage on the property.

The property sits on a culdesac, he explained, and this variance would allow him to have an adequate system for a three-bedroom house and space to safely park his RV.

The board voted 4-1 to table this variance request and ask the applicant to get a second opinion and try to find a septic design that works without a variance, with board member Philip Bode voting in opposition.

The final variance on Merritt Circle was for a retaining wall on two adjoining properties, with houses under construction.

Community Development Services director Kevin Gambrill explained that, when building plans came in, his office did not receive any documentation suggesting there would be a retaining wall.

The variance request was for the wall crossing the property line as well as how close it sits to the structures.

The proposed wall would be comprised of railroad ties.

Chairman Robert Walker said he was concerned the ties could be an eyesore, provide an unpleasant odor and that the wall may not be designed properly.

Walker said he was also concerned that the builder isn't being upfront with city officials.

Moreover, he said, the earth which was cut away has left a substantial drop-off on this property, which could be hazardous and should be marked or fenced off.

"I want to be very explicit about this ... that something has got to be done immediately to address the safety concern of the height of that wall," Walker said.

Board member John Mcbee said he would like to defer this issue so city staff can provide more information about safety and fencing. The board voted unanimously to table the request until December.

General News on 11/28/2018