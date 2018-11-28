Photo courtesy of Xyta Lucas The Sunset Hotel model's old base took up a great deal of the museum's limited space.

A model of the Sunset Hotel has been returned to the Bella Vista Historical Museum with some touchups and a fresh new base.

The model, which was originally built by Gene Heezen in 2001 to celebrate the Bella Vista Historical Society's 25th anniversary, was taken in by historical society member Jill Werner earlier this year to redo the model's aging and oversized base.

This project was prompted partially by a visit from a museum consultant who suggested replacing the base on the model, Werner said. A new pedestal was built and plans were hatched for a new base.

"We wanted it to look more professional, more like a museum piece," she said.

Werner said she initially worked in her mother-in-law's garage before transferring to her kitchen, and she hurried to get it finished last week before she had guests for Thanksgiving.

Werner said that she hit a snag initially with trying to trim the base down because the materials -- believed to be a mix of expanding foam, carpet glue and styrofoam -- were extremely tough. A wide array of blades were tried to no avail.

Her husband, Steve Werner, put together a special tool. Jill Werner explained the tool looked almost like a bow, with a wire running from either end and heated with electricity from a generator.

Cutting was no small feat, even with this new tool, she said.

"We had to slice it off using a hot wire and it wasn't really as easy as it sounds ... it was the only thing that would go through those materials," Werner explained.

In addition to making the cut, she said, someone had to pull the pieces apart or they would melt back together.

After cutting, Werner covered the exposed, rough edges and repainted the surfaces, in addition to making minor repairs and touchups on the model itself.

"All of these took a lot longer than it sounds like," she said. "Of course, I'm thinking it looks a whole lot better than it did. It was a pain in the neck to do."

Historical society president Xyta Lucas said she was pleased with the work.

Lucas has previously commented that this model is an excellent exhibit to show a part of Bella Vista history that no longer exists in three dimensions.

"She did a great job," Lucas said.

