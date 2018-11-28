Members of the Library Foundation Board are back to waiting. After several years of fundraising, the board was almost ready to break ground on the new addition to the Bella Vista Library building, but the contractor's estimate came in too high.

"They're asking for re-quotes from their subs (subcontractors), but the initial results have not been encouraging," Susan Santos, the chairman of the Library Foundation said. Although the city of Bella Vista runs the library, the Foundation still owns the building and has been raising funds for an addition.

She said the high price of steel and concrete, possibly due to the announcement of tariffs, is the problem. Even the contractors were surprised by the cost, she said. Luckily, cold weather won't be an issue. The building project can begin during the winter months if necessary.

The original plans had already been cut back, she said. When the project began in 2011, the board had expected to receive grant money towards the addition. They were disappointed in the response to grant requests and scaled back their plans.

"The key things are all still there," Santos said. "The meeting room, the children's space, the quiet rooms and the study rooms are all there -- just a little smaller than they were.

The new plan still allows for a meeting room that will seat 120 people, she said.

A hallway and a long outdoor porch were left off.

Improvements to the parking lots were also left off, in spite of the fact that the parking lot is already full at all the special events. As soon as construction begins on the building, the Foundation will begin raising money for the parking lot expansion, Santos said. The board felt that improvements to the library building were more critical than improvements to the parking lot, she explained.

There is one more "fundraising push," planned to coincide with the groundbreaking, Santos said. The plans are already in place.

If the contractor can't find a way to lower the price, the board will cut even more space out of the addition, Santos said.

"It's going to happen; we just don't know when," she said.

