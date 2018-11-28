Following the 2018 general election, Position 2 in Wards 2 and 3 remain on the ballot in a runoff election.

Christian Henning and Larry Wilms are on the ballot for Ward 2, Position 2.

The runoff election in Ward 3, Position 2 is between Steve Bourke and Jack Kelly.

Early voting started Tuesday, Nov. 27, and ballots may be cast at the county clerk's office at 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217, Bentonville, and 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

Election day will be Tuesday, Dec. 4, and votes may be cast at the polling stations listed:

• Bella Vista Fire Station, 1001 Town Center, Bella Vista;

• Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville;

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville;

• Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs; and

• Lowell First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St., Lowell.

General News on 11/28/2018